Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $77,000 Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,270.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,227.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,190.37. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $913.04 and a 52 week high of $1,288.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.