Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,452 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CRH by 146.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRH opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

