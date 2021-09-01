Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Customers Bancorp traded as high as $43.89 and last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Several other research firms have also commented on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 434,151 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $15,996,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,831,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 242,377 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

