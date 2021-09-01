CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of CVBF traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 239,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,278,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,858,000 after buying an additional 628,007 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,259,000 after buying an additional 101,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,812,000 after buying an additional 46,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

