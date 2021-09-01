CyberMiles (CMT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.22 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $11.00 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00063750 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.99 or 0.00371354 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,747.95 or 1.00021141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00051276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00067917 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

