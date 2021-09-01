Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $135.87 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,301,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $135,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 128,582.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 37,289 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,913. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

