Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $20.85 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,684 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,886,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,296,093. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $280.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

