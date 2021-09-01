Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $66.80 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 10,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,574,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 1,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total transaction of $32,545,399.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,545,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,183 shares of company stock worth $351,034,771 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,916.84. 779,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,328. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,692.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,411.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

