Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 23,215 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,781,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,215 shares during the quarter. UDR makes up approximately 3.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $479,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in UDR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of UDR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of UDR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.29. 2,157,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,302. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,106.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

