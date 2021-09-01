Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.91 and a 12-month high of $153.89. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $798,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,338 shares of company stock worth $19,961,877. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.29.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.