Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Trading Up 0.1%

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 1,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 74,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,396,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,385,000. 51.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

