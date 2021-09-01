Datum (DAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $43,576.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Datum has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datum coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $43,576.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00058616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00133120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.04 or 0.00815365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048649 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (DAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

