DeepBrain Chain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $397,173.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $25.64 million and $397,173.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

