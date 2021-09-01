DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 328,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,316,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.20% of Shoals Technologies Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHLS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,280,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,375,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

SHLS stock opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

