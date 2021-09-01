DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,140 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,297 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.32. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

CM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

