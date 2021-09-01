DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.03 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 81.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.06.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $331.98 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 131.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.41 and a 200-day moving average of $291.44.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,078 shares of company stock worth $6,480,005. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

