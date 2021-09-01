DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.98 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,722 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,838,000 after acquiring an additional 110,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,007,000 after acquiring an additional 250,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,886,000 after acquiring an additional 137,445 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

