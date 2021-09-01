DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Western Digital worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Western Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after acquiring an additional 72,906 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDC opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average is $68.76. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.29 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.