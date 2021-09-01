DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 38,041 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $953,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 127.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,470.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,460.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,315.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

