DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 10,212 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,828 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average is $91.38. The stock has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

