Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) vs. Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) Head to Head Review

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and Valeritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -1,534.53% -166.54% -92.95% Valeritas N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Delcath Systems and Valeritas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Valeritas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Delcath Systems currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.00%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Valeritas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Valeritas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Delcath Systems and Valeritas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.16 million 63.45 -$24.16 million ($8.35) -1.20 Valeritas $26.40 million 0.01 -$45.93 million N/A N/A

Delcath Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valeritas.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats Valeritas on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

