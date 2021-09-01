Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Down 24.2% in August

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the July 29th total of 4,140,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of Delek US stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.61. 1,009,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,423. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.10. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Wolfe Research lowered Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth about $36,807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 31.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,975 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth about $10,176,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth about $7,492,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

