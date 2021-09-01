Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $104.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective trimmed by Societe Generale from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DELL. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.53.

DELL opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,705,000 after purchasing an additional 901,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,213,000 after acquiring an additional 770,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

