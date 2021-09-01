Delta Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 784,141 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 500,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after purchasing an additional 480,056 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 455,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 508.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 143,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.