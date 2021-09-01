Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 345.12% and a negative net margin of 3.78%.

Destination XL Group stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,585. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. Destination XL Group has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

