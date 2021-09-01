Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$505 million.

Shares of DXLG stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.66 million, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 345.12%.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

