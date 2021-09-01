Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.72 ($26.72).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €18.01 ($21.19). 13,886,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.00. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

