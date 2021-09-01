Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.87 and last traded at $27.87. 492,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,471,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

