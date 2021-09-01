Dhrupad Trivedi Sells 4,597 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $64,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $61,323.98.

ATEN stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,858. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.90. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATEN. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 223,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

