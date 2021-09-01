DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP John Edward Hayes III Sells 2,379 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Edward Hayes III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $144.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.77.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.