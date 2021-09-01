Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 643,498 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Digital Realty Trust worth $215,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $19,376,106.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,212 shares of company stock valued at $47,679,186. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,892. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $166.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

