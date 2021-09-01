Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 97.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

