DinoSwap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.56 Million (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $17.74 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001622 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DinoSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00067353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00135524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00160693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.02 or 0.07620775 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,695.81 or 0.99703927 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $490.01 or 0.01003293 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 70,465,411 coins and its circulating supply is 22,402,206 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DinoSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.