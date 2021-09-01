Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DFS. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS opened at $128.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.