Doliver Advisors LP Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after buying an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.15. 2,194,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,632. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The firm has a market cap of $177.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

