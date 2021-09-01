Doliver Advisors LP Buys 1,909 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 154.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

MTN traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $305.33. The stock had a trading volume of 226,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,785. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.46 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.02 and a 200-day moving average of $311.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

