Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.58. 3,485,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,933. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $234.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

