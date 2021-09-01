Doliver Advisors LP Sells 50 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 0.8% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 22.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Charter Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,293,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Charter Communications by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $818.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,706. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $823.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $751.42 and a 200-day moving average of $686.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.14.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

