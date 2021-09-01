Dollar Tree (DLTR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) in the last few weeks:

8/27/2021 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $94.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $97.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

8/27/2021 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $96.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $129.00.

7/19/2021 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $90.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.39. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

