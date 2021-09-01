Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.33.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DOL opened at C$57.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.04. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$45.42 and a 1 year high of C$60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.58 billion and a PE ratio of 30.28.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$954.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$957.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.5542403 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,258,100.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.