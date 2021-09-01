Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

DOMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of DOMO stock traded down $3.52 on Wednesday, reaching $85.98. 381,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,817. Domo has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Domo by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

