Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.68. Donaldson posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Donaldson by 22.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Donaldson by 719.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average of $62.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

