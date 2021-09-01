DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,759,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,442,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,762,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,878,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,969,661 shares of company stock worth $204,640,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $493,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in DraftKings by 59.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 569,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 213,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DraftKings by 15.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,183,000 after purchasing an additional 616,102 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $11,320,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $277,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

