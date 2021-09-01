Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $542.96 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will post $542.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $539.40 million to $544.50 million. Dropbox posted sales of $487.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $335,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,035 shares of company stock valued at $4,707,997 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dropbox by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,742 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Dropbox by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 0.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 104,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

