DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Short Interest Up 33.5% in August

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 987,200 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the July 29th total of 739,400 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSPG shares. Cowen cut shares of DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DSP Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSPG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.92. 31,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,765. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $536.16 million, a P/E ratio of -99.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92. DSP Group has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

