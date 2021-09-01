DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.58.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 64.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $121.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

