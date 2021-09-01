Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $104.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $78.97 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

