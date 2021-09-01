E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) Trading Up 3%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) was up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 939,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,572,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

