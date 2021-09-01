E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Get E.On alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of E.On from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

EONGY stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. E.On has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 21.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E.On (EONGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.