E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.50

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 92920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

EONGY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get E.On alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. Equities analysts forecast that E.On Se will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.